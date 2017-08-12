“Support My Government To Deliver Prosperity” – Prez Akufo-Addo To Ghanaians

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed for the unalloyed support and backing of Ghanaians, as his government continues to implement policies and programmes aimed at developing the country and putting her onto the path of prosperity.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the Free SHS policy and the full restoration of the nursing and teacher training allowances, which will commence in September 2017, as well as the 1-District-1-Factory, programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, 1-Village-1-Dam, will improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.



Despite the economic mess inherited by his administration, the President indicated that his government has put in place the appropriate measures to strengthen our monetary system, so the progress and prosperity promised the people can be met.



The Asempa budget read in Parliament by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in March, President Akufo-Addo added, has ensured that the country’s finances have been placed on a solid footing, and are gaining strength to ensure the fulfilment of his government’s promises.



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Friday, August 11, 2017, when he toured the Ekumfi and Awutu Senya West constituencies, on the 2nd day of his 3-day tour of the Central Region.



With hundreds and hundreds of residents lining up on the principal streets of Ekumfi and Senya Beraku, President Akufo-Addo was welcomed by massive crowds at the two constituencies.



Having annexed Ekumfi and Awutu Senya West in the 2016 election, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Chiefs and people, assuring them that the confidence reposed in him and his government will be duly rewarded with the full implementation of programmes and policies outlined by his government.



He, thus, urged constituents “to support my government and I, because of all the policies and programmes we have begun to put it place will benefit all Ghanaians in every part of the country. By the end of my mandate in office, I can assure you that Ghanaians will know that I came to tell them the truth and not to deceive them,” President Akufo-Addo noted.



At Awutu Senya East, President Akufo-Addo assured the Chiefs and people that over the course of his term in office, his government will see to the upgrading of the health posts in the constituency, as well as the provision of potable water to Bontrase and other deprived communities.



Construction of a landing beach wharf, as well as construction of the Akotsi-Senya /Bawjiase-Kasoa and Obrachire/Bawjiase roads, the President assured, will be done.



President Akufo-Addo, therefore, appealed for the support of the people of Senya Beraku, adding that “support me fully, so I can work to fulfill the pledges I made to you. Let me reiterate that Ghana is not a poor country. We are a rich nation. With good policies, we are going to bring wealth and prosperity to every part of this country.”



