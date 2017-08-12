Valerie Sawyerr Has Exposed The Wizard In NDC...Let's Uproot It - Party Official

Related Stories The witchcraft that has been tormenting the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which led to its 'disgraceful' defeat and has ensured peace never reigned even after the December 2016 polls has finally been fished out, a party official has disclosed.



“We have finally seen that the witchcraft was from within. We had an unknown sickness and witchcraft tormenting us as a family and haunting us and we could not grow. There is now the need for us to uproot the bigger pot of the identified witchcraft to enable us to grow so I am asking the everyone who has the party at heart to rise up to this challenge”, Mr Yamoah Ponkoh, former Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Chief Executive challenged party supporters .



A vociferous Yamoah Ponkoh said “now that Dr Valerie Sawyerr has exposed the wizard, it is time we uproot the pot of witchcraft in the party. It has tormented us for far too long but the time is rife now. We cannot tolerate it any longer.” He said on Okay FM last Thursday Morning.



According to him, members of the NDC must immediately stand up against internal machinations against the progress of the party if indeed they are yearning to see it recapture power in 2020 explaining that Dr Valerie Sawyerr has paved the way.



He reiterated that former President Rawlings cannot absolve himself from the defeat of the party because it was his allegations against officials of the party that caused its defeat.



“The Rawlings of President was a campaign tool used by the NPP to win power. He accused us of being corrupt and that was strong message and Sammy Awuku and Wontumi used to campaign vigorously to win power,” he explained.