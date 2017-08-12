I'm Yet To Receive My Appointment Letter As NMC Board Member - Ken Kuranchie

Related Stories Ken Kuranchie, the Managing Editor of the Searchlight Newspaper, who was recently appointed onto to the board of the National Media Commission (NMC), says he is yet to receive his appointment letter.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Ken Kuranchie although he was sworn into office with other board members in April, said he has not received his appointment letter and other benefits that comes with the appointment.



According to him, he uses his personal money to purchase fuel into his car to attend board meetings.



He was reacting to a newspaper publication by the Herald Newspaper which has captured names of some journalists who have been given appointments by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Larry Dogbe who is the Editor-In-Chief of the Herald Newspaper, alleged in his paper that, these journalists receive monthly and weekly allowances from government to champion its course. Others he said will soon be airlifted abroad to pursue higher learning in their filed as journalists.



Reacting to the claims by Larry Dogbe, Ken Kuaranchie described the publication as malicious and agenda setting by his colleague to tarnish the image of other individuals.



In the course of the interview, Ken Kuranchie revealed that he has not received any financial benefit after his appointment neither has he been given appointment hence it will be unfortunate for someone to make claims that he [Kuranchie], is benefiting from monthly allowance from government.