Nobody Is Above The Law… – MP Says As He Calls For Punishment For Martin Amidu

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stand its ground and punish people ‘who bring the party in disrepute’.



He was commenting on the current impasse within the party where leading members of the party are caught in crossfire and blame game.



Various comments made by former Attorney General and a leading member of the NDC, Martin Amidu, erupted fierce comments from his party members. Former Deputy Chief of Staff in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, wrote in reaction to one of his (Amidu) articles.



In her article, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr took former President Jerry Rawlings and Martin Amidu to the cleaners, accusing them of hypocrisy and self-righteousness.



Martin Amidu wrote another article in response to Dr. Sawyerr, calling her names.



On the otherhand, two members of the party: Evans Amankwah and Abigail Elorm Mensah also filed a petition to the Executive Committee of the party to punish the man also known as the ‘citizen vigilante’ for bringing shame and disrespect to the party.



Again, Mr Amidu gave a reply to the two members calling them attention seekers.



In view of this, A.B.A Fuseini says “it is time to call those who want to bring the party in disrepute in the eyes of right thinking members of society to order so that everybody will realise that nobody is above the party”



The MP who was contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday, said “it is important (to have) a regime of mutual respect, decorum, fairness and above all discipline (in the party). No political party will allow members to go especially on air and run the party down; (like) statements that have been made by Mr Amidu…no mass organisation that cannot discipline and sanction members who seek wilfully to rundown their organisation will be able to succeed if they allow that kind of wanton and indiscriminate comments to go without any action and I think this is a test case for the National Democratic Congress that it is time to call those who want to bring the party in disrepute in the eyes of right thinking members of society to order so that everybody will realise that nobody is above the party; nobody is above the party. It is important for the NDC to enforce its own rules and regulation"



He was however sure that after everything is settled, “NDC will rise stronger than before…” adding, “this is not the first time the NDC is experiencing rumpus within its midst…”