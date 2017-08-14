NDC School Not Accredited – Accreditation Board

Related Stories The National Accreditation Board (NAB) has not accredited the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to operate its National Institute of Social Democracy.



The school which was launched by the party last week seeks to imbibe in young people the ideals of social democracy.



“In April 2017, the party’s school working committee, based on its previous report proposed the formation of the Ghana Institute of Social democracy as an institution of higher learning and research to train many party comrades and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the party,” General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said at the launch.



But speaking to Citi News the Executive Secretary of NAB, Kwame Dattey, said though the school does not have the NAB’s blessing to operate it will not be necessary if it will not be awarding only certificates.



“When somebody needs accreditation the person applies for it but to the best of my knowledge, they haven’t even applied for accreditation. I don’t know what type of school they are running. We deal with tertiary education institutions so if they are not dealing running tertiary education institutions they may not need to apply to us.”



He further explained that they have specific schools they accredit.



“We accredit tertiary education institutions that are going to award maybe diplomas or degrees but if they not going to run such programmes or they are not going to award diplomas or degrees which will be recognized then they don’t need to come to us,” he added.



Franklin Cudjoe commends NDC



Meanwhile, President of policy think tank, IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has commended NDC for the launching the school but urged them to teach a courses he described as “internal centralism” as well as quantifying manifestos saying “I will be happy to be a lecturer.”



“I was laughing over it but I was also serious, ideology is very important. I think that they should also teach what I called internal centralism.”