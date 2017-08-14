Fulfill Your Job Creation Promises – PPP to Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The opposition Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has charged the Akufo-Addo government to sit up and deliver the jobs they promised the youth of Ghana.



“We experienced a government that was under performing and it was based on those difficulties that Ghanaians felt that there was the need to change the baton. The baton is in their hands now and we expect that they will work with the sense of urgency to deliver the many jobs Ghanaians are looking up to. That is all that we expect from them, we are not demanding too much, Communications Director of the Progressive People’s PPP Paa Kow Ackon added in a Citi News interview.



President Akufo-Addo during his media encounter in July 2017 said the period was to too short to measure the number of jobs he has created for the youth.



However, his Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo recently said the public sector was full and thus government might be compelled to retrench some employees on its payroll.



But the PPP argued that government has no excuse if it fails to fulfill a major promise that won it, the 2016 elections.



“A lot of people are complaining. We have seen videos of the invisible forces calling on him to deliver on his promise of job creation. When the senior minister announced that they are not going to recruit people into the public service you heard the uproar that came with it.



“You promised that within a certain time frame you were going to deliver on your promises and that is what people are demanding from you. And for us in the PPP we are also interested in seeing the outcome of the promises they made. They must sit up,” Paa Kow Ackon added.