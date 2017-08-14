NDC's Highest Advisory Body To Meet Over Turmoil In Party

Related Stories The Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a crunch meeting with the leadership following recent happenings within the party.



Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, told Joy News the Council of Elders, which is the highest advisory body of the NDC will meet the Functional Executive Committee of the party on Tuesday over a myriad of issues.



“The leadership will meet over many, many issues. I can say for sure that focus of conversation will be posted Kwesi Botchwey report,” said Koku Anyidoho.



The Kwesi Botchwey report investigated the cause of NDC's abysmal performance in the 2016 general elections. Its detailed contents have remained a subject of speculation as the party has kept it away from the public.



Accusations and counter accusations by former Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Valerie Sawyerr and former Attorney General Martin Amidu have caused a major stir in the party.



Dr. Sawyerr stirred controversy last week when she wrote a scalding article that condemned former President Rawlings and former Attorney-General and Mr. Amidu, for hypocrisy over their constant attacks on the NDC and former President John Mahama.



Mr. Rawlings and Mr. Amidu have both, in different ways, described the NDC under John Mahama as very corrupt.



That article received a strongly-worded rebuttal from Mr. Amidu and kick started an old debate about the appropriateness of assigning the ‘NDC Founder’ status to Mr Rawlings.



Koku Anyidoho, however, told Joy News' Raymond Acquah that every issue worthy of discussion will come up in Tuesday's emergency meeting.



With regards to a petition to discipline Mr. Amidu for his attacks on the party, Mr Anyidoho revealed the NDC Disciplinary Committee has started its probe and will soon meet the parties involved and submit its report in 30 days.



