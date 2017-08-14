We Don’t Need Any Accreditation To Run Our School – NDC Tells NAB

Related Stories The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams says the NDC is free to operate its National Institute of Social Democracy School without acquiring the necessary accreditation from the National Accreditation Board (NAB).



His comment comes after the board said they have not accredited the opposition NDC to operate its National Institute of Social Democracy.



The school which was launched by the party last week seeks to imbibe in young people the ideals of Social Democracy.



The Executive Secretary of NAB, Kwame Dattey, said though the school does not have the NAB’s blessing to operate it will not be necessary if it will be awarding only certificates.



But Kofi Adams On NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ rubbished NAB’s assertion by saying “There are lots of works for NAB to do, they should rather concentrate on that and stop bothering their heads on the NDC.”



“As far as we are concerned, our operation doesn’t fall under their rules now. So when the time comes we will call on them for accreditation. For now, we’re not an institute that is demanding NAB’s blessings. We don’t need it for now. We are not running any full programs for our members. That will be in future,” he empathically stated.





