Blame Akufo-Addo For Galamsey Killings – Kofi Adams

Related Stories The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be held responsible for the alleged killings of illegal miners by Operation Vanguard, an anti-galamsey task force.



He explained that, “Since the President is the one embarking on this campaign, he must be held responsible for any unfortunate happenings. We can’t blame former President Mahama for this.”



The Defence Minister will be meeting with the task force today on this issue which is said to have reduced their morale to protect the environment.



There was unease and high tension at Kwabeng near Anyinam in the Eastern Region after four lifeless bodies were found near a mining pit filled with mud water.



Residents of the area have alleged that the anti-galamsey task force is to blame for the deaths of these men but the task force denies any such thing.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ Kofi Adams is of a view that “The president lied to the miners during his campaign time. His own words are making it difficult for him to fight galamsey.”