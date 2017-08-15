Admissions Open At NDC ‘University’

Acting Registrar, Peter Boamah Otokunor Related Stories Opposition NDC’s ‘university’, Ghana Institute of Social Democracy has opened its maiden admissions for prospective students.



The only course available now, Political Leadership & Party Organization is geared towards imbibing in potential students the historical events that led to the formation of the NDC, values and principles that underpin the Social Democratic Ideology of the NDC and how the ideology has been used in governing in different countries including Ghana.



The acting Registrar, Peter Boamah Otokunor in a statement said the course will run for a day on Friday, September 1, 2017, at the Party Head office. Adding, any member of the NDC or one who shares in the ideology of the NDC and can read and write the English language qualifies to apply before Wednesday 23rd August 2017.



Below the announcement



ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT!!



MODULE 001: POLITICAL LEADERSHIP & PARTY ORGANISATION



The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy has opened admission for a programme in

Political Leadership & Party Organization.



Course Objectives



At the end of the Course participants will;



a) Acquire knowledge of the historical events that led to the formation of the NDC



b) Learn the values and principles that underpin the Social Democratic Ideology of the NDC



c) Learn of how the ideology of Social Democracy, has been used in governing in different countries including Ghana



d) Acquire knowledge on leadership skills at all levels of party work



e) Acquire skills that will assist in party organization, undertake membership drives and promote activism at all levels of political activity



Course Outline



This Module covers the following areas



a) The History of the National Democratic Congress



b) The Philosophy, Principles and Practice of Social Democracy



c) Political leadership



d) Party Organization and Political Activism



Course Duration and Date



This is a 1 Day course to be held on Friday, September 1, 2017, at the Party Head office.



Who can attend?



• Any person who is able to read and write English (please note that similar modules will be organized in local languages for those who are noted literate in English).



• Any person who is 18 years or above.



• Any person who is a member of the NDC or share in the ideology in the ideology of NDC.

Signed:

PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR

Ag. REGISTRAR