Admissions Open At NDC ‘University’

Opposition NDC’s ‘university’, Ghana Institute of Social Democracy has opened its maiden admissions for prospective students.
|Acting Registrar, Peter Boamah Otokunor
The only course available now, Political Leadership & Party Organization is geared towards imbibing in potential students the historical events that led to the formation of the NDC, values and principles that underpin the Social Democratic Ideology of the NDC and how the ideology has been used in governing in different countries including Ghana.
The acting Registrar, Peter Boamah Otokunor in a statement said the course will run for a day on Friday, September 1, 2017, at the Party Head office. Adding, any member of the NDC or one who shares in the ideology of the NDC and can read and write the English language qualifies to apply before Wednesday 23rd August 2017.
Below the announcement
ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT!!
MODULE 001: POLITICAL LEADERSHIP & PARTY ORGANISATION
The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy has opened admission for a programme in
Political Leadership & Party Organization.
Course Objectives
At the end of the Course participants will;
a) Acquire knowledge of the historical events that led to the formation of the NDC
b) Learn the values and principles that underpin the Social Democratic Ideology of the NDC
c) Learn of how the ideology of Social Democracy, has been used in governing in different countries including Ghana
d) Acquire knowledge on leadership skills at all levels of party work
e) Acquire skills that will assist in party organization, undertake membership drives and promote activism at all levels of political activity
Course Outline
This Module covers the following areas
a) The History of the National Democratic Congress
b) The Philosophy, Principles and Practice of Social Democracy
c) Political leadership
d) Party Organization and Political Activism
Course Duration and Date
This is a 1 Day course to be held on Friday, September 1, 2017, at the Party Head office.
Who can attend?
• Any person who is able to read and write English (please note that similar modules will be organized in local languages for those who are noted literate in English).
• Any person who is 18 years or above.
• Any person who is a member of the NDC or share in the ideology in the ideology of NDC.
Signed:
PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR
Ag. REGISTRAR
|Source: primenewsghana.com
