Rawlings Is The Soul Of The NDC

Related Stories Many party people have taken Rawlings to the cleaners and questioned his motives for constantly charging the party and officials of corruption, a move often met with denials by party officials.



About a fortnight ago Rawlings partook in this year’s celebration of the Asafotufiami festival of the chiefs and people of Ada, during which he blamed corruption within the Mahama administration as part of the causes for the NDC’s defeat in the December 2016 polls.



This time around a few others hit back at the party founder, calling him names.



Of note were the reposts of former Deputy Chief of Staff in the Mahama government, Vallerie Sawyerr and former NDC chairman, Dr. Obed Asamoah.



But I.A.C. at a press conference addressed by Selorm Hamenoo at Agbozume in the Ketu South District on Monday, said all the attacks on Rawlings were calculated at covering up the truth within the party.



He said events of the recent past have caused some party members to question whether the NDC of today is the same old NDC.



The group said insulting J. J. Rawlings is nothing but a tactical move to overshadow the truth.



STATEMENT READ BY SELORM HAMENOO AT A PRESS CONFERENCE BY INTEGRITY AGAINST CORRUPTION (IAC) HELD AT AGBOZUME IN THE KETU SOUTH DISTRICT ON MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2017



Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen of the press. Good morning fellow comrades and advocates of anti-corruption.



We have summoned the press here this morning, to express the views of ordinary grassroots members of the great NDC party within the famous 'world bank' jurisdiction of the NDC party on recent developments in the party.



It is worth knowing, before anything else, that Integrity Against Corruption or I. A. C for short, is a movement dedicated to promoting the core values and ideals of the National Democratic Congress with the aim to constantly put on the front burner of NDC affairs; the fundamental values that engendered the process that led to the formation of the NDC as a social democratic party with a deep rooted abhorrence for corruption and pursuing the social and developmental needs of the people . It is with this background that the NDC has always been our party.



Nevertheless, events of the recent past have caused us to question ourselves as to whether this is still our NDC.



Ladies and Gentlemen of the press will recall how NDC has trumpeted over the years for a country devoid of corruption. You will also easily recall the passion with which our founder has fought corruption all his life.



Unfortunately however, the word "corruption" seems to have become a taboo word within certain circles of the NDC, especially if it comes from the lips of His Excellency former President Rawlings.



His mention of the word corruption, recently at the annual Asafotufiami festival in Ada attracted and provoked the corrupt elements of our great party led by Valerie Sawyer and supported by his grand uncle Dr. Obed Asamoah and their cohorts.



Ladies and gentlemen, insulting J. J Rawlings is nothing but a tactical move to overshadow the truth .



Friends of the press, permit me to touch on a few issues to set the records straight .



1. What are Valerie and Sherry Aryitey running away from in connection with the fishing licence and other corrupt deals? If the former minister has a just issue to defend, let her put it across. The corrupt stinking grand strategy to prevent people of integrity to emerge come 2020 and beyond will surely collapse.



2. Can Alhaji Bature, a self-acclaimed saint of the media sincerely declare his source of income? Why can't they bring their so-called evidence against former President Rawlings now and be free ?



It's noteworthy that Bature serves only the interest of his pay master - former President John Mahama - not the truth and not the principles upon which the party is formed . He's one of the most corrupt journalists of the 21st Century.



3. Why can't we stand for our core principles instead of signing last minute contracts like the last days of President Kufuor? Is it because President Kufuor is a twin brother to President Mahama? Is that the reason why they were all afraid of President Akufo Addo? Are they birds of the same feather? Your guess is as good as mine.



4. Where was Dr. Obed Asamoah when the party was passionately searching for legal luminaries to defend it in difficult moments? Should we liken him to a vulture or a Latter Day Saint? Is he now discovering from his law textbook who a founder is and what makes a founder ? I thought our former chairman wanted to enjoy a private life?



Please let's perpetually retire these corrupt characters from our party. This seed of corruption germinated in Koforidua and we continue to perpetuate it. Let's kill it now and save our party.



5. The NDC is at a crossroad but we can salvage the situation. NPP was once there.





6. Insulting one of our illustrious sons of the land, Flt. Lt. J J Rawlings, through whose instrumentality we are credited highly on the continent and the world will result in nothing but a deep seated fracture of our party.



7. We want to put it in a simple language, 'No Rawlings, No NDC!!! He's the moving spirit and energy of the party . Check it up.



Ladies and Gentlemen we cannot afford to debase the very principles that made us united and strong to champion the hopes and aspirations of the Ghanaian.



The I. A. C believes strongly in the values and the principles instituted by the founder J.J. Rawlings, as guiding principles vital for perpetuating good governance, rule of law and Justice. It is important to note that allowing a few people whose interest is to clinch power, come what may, will only diminish the fortunes of our great party.



Let them stop the wickedness of perpetuating falsehood, Let us fight corruption. Let us unite as a party determined to win elections to better the lot of our countrymen and women.



Ladies and Gentlemen, we will like to conclude our message by re-affirming our unflinching support and faith in the founder, J J Rawlings, and to solemnly declare that any spite on His Excellency is a spite against the grassroots of the NDC of the world bank.





Long Live J J Rawlings



Long Live NDC



Long Live Ghana.



