Jewel Ackah Should Be Grateful To NDC – Anita De Sosoo

National Vice Chairperson of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita De Sosoo, has reacted to veteran highlife musician, Jewel Ackah's claims that the NDC has neglected him on his sick bed.



According to her, their party’s national anthem composer has been “ungrateful” to the NDC and its leadership - after asking that, “Is he [Jewel Ackah] trying to say he would have been catered for if he was an NPP member?”



“He should be grateful to NDC. Maybe he doesn’t know there are equally sick NPP people suffering in their rooms. We [NDC] have shown him love before, if someone has helped with a huge amount today, he shouldn’t easily forget the immediate past,” she said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’.



Jewel Ackah who is suffering from stroke seems to have finally gotten a shoulder to lean on after an apparent neglect by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Videos circulating on social media indicate that the singer received $10,000 from Nana Appiah Mensah; C.E.O of Zylofon Media, after the latter heard of the former’s deteriorating health on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review programme last Saturday.



Jewel Ackah composed the National Democratic Congress’ flagship campaign song ‘Arise Arise’.