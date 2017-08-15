I'm Not Ready To Respond To Martin Amidu - Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho says he is not ready to bantam with the former Attorney-General Martin Amidu over his [Amidu’s] response regarding the allegation that he is on NPP's payroll.



According to him, he is not prepared to glorify the scathing attacks on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emanating from the party’s 200o Vice Presidential Candidate with any response as there is a petition against him and it has been forwarded to the party’s Disciplinary Committee.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho insisted that any response from him will undermine the authority of the Disciplinary Committee.



Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu has responded to allegations that he was on the payroll and being ‘remote controlled by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, and former Communication’s Director in the Mills/Mahama Government did what he has learnt to do excellently in and outside Government - to accuse me without a shred of facts or evidence on kasapafm and published on the internet networks on 8th August 2017 of being on the payroll of New Patriotic Party (NPP).”



He was reported on the Internet to have stated that “he has strong conviction that fellow party member and former Attorney General, Martin Amidu is being ‘remote controlled by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).”



However, apart from the repetitious character assassination, his sweeping allegations without further proof are not and cannot be the answer to the contentions contained in my article, for whose sake I was being cowardly attacked personally instead of addressing the issues in conflict.



But Koku Anyidoho averred that he is restricted to strike back at Martin Amidu as a petition has been made by lawyer Amankwa and Abigail Mensah to the party hierarchy, and the party has taken it up and given to the Disciplinary Committee of the party regarding his conduct in the party.



“The conduct is that when a petition is sent to the National Secretariat, the petition has to be taken to the Disciplinary Committee. So as we speak, the petition was brought to the Secretariat last week Tuesday and it has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee and so any conversation relating to Martin Amidu, I will not comment on it anymore,” he stated.



He however revealed that he signed on behalf of the General Secretary accepting the petition; and thus the Disciplinary Committee has 30 days to decide the fate Martin Amidu with regard to the petition and report back to the national headquarters, promising to reply Amidu after the Disciplinary Committee has finished its work.





