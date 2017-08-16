MP, DCE Embark On Familiarization Tour

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Effiduasi-Asokore constituency Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie together with Sekyere East District Chief Executive, Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo and other party executives have embarked on a familiarization tour within 44 communities in the Effiduasi-Asokore constituency to officially introduce their newly elected DCE to the communities.



The tour is to bring local governance to the doorsteps of the people and to listen to the problems of individuals.



The NPP MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie assured the residents that he together with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will fulfill their campaign promises.



Addressing some chiefs of the communities, Mary Boatemaa Marfo also noted that her door is always opened for the communities to share their views.



She urged them to desist from any uncultured behaviors that will tarnish NPP’s image – according to her; government will help develop their communities as promised.



“Free SHS is underway; one district one factory will start soon, one million dollars one constituency will be in to help developments of the district and the nation at large,” she said.