UT/Capital Bank: Takeover Took Quick – Allotey

|
|
|
|
|
Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has described as too quick the takeover of UT and Capital bank by the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB).
“It was a Rambo-style takeover...” he said.
He was of the view that Ghanaians especially customers of the two banks should have been informed that the two banks were distressed and that they will be closed down.
Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Wednesday, Allotey Jacobs said: They (BoG) shouldn’t take us for a ride…all of a sudden they decided that GCB should take over without the knowledge of Ghanaians. Things should be clear…”
|
|
|
|
|Source: Rebecca Addo Tetteh/Peacefmonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|