UT/Capital Bank: Takeover Took Quick – Allotey

Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has described as too quick the takeover of UT and Capital bank by the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB).



“It was a Rambo-style takeover...” he said.



He was of the view that Ghanaians especially customers of the two banks should have been informed that the two banks were distressed and that they will be closed down.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Wednesday, Allotey Jacobs said: They (BoG) shouldn’t take us for a ride…all of a sudden they decided that GCB should take over without the knowledge of Ghanaians. Things should be clear…”