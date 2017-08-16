I’ll Never Apologize To Victor Smith – Koku

Related Stories NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho has refused to render an apology to Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith after tagging him as a “coward” in the NDC.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show host, Kwesi Aboagye that, his comments were not meant to tarnish the image of the former NDC diplomat but rather – “it was in a context”



Koku has been asked by some NDC youth to with immediate effect render an unqualified apology to Victor Smith for his distasteful comment about him on OKAY FM.



But he was emphatic on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ that - “I will never apologize to him or any other person. I have never offended him and not afraid of him as well. I never insulted him.”



Don't Behave Like A 'Useless' Man - Koku Dares Victor Smith



Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has pooh-poohed Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith for asking party executives to summon former President Rawlings.



Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be even in trying to maintain discipline in the party.



To him, it will be unfair to summon the former Attorney General, Martin Amidu before the NDC Disciplinary Committee and leave out ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, as many believe the utterances of these two stalwarts caused the NDC a lot of problems.



“Personally, I think it will be difficult that the party leadership will summon Martin Amidu over his utterances that bring the party into disrepute without calling ex-President Rawlings. You can’t call one party stalwart and leave the other; that will be really bad. We need to look for a better way of dealing with this situation,” he said.



But Koku Anyidoho on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show reminded him that lawyer Evans Amankwah and Abigail Elorm Mensah petitioned the party against the former Attorney-General Martin Amidu; thus, the NDC didn’t just decide to call Martin Amidu to the Disciplinary Committee.



“ ... so Victor Smith, if he is man enough and brave, he can petition the party against Rawlings at the headquarters.



“Victor Smith should not sit on the torch-line and behave like a useless man. If he is man enough, he should jump into the arena and join the fight and stop talking from the talking touch-line. I am not afraid of him; every time you sit on the torch-line and you want to indict the National Executives,” he slammed.



He again challenged Victor Smith to petition against Rawlings and the party hierarchy will look at it rather than being a coward on the touch-line.



“We are getting sick and tired of him; he is not an executive member of the party and he should stop disturbing our ears. He should petition against Rawlings and stop the useless fight he is propagating in the party, trying to indict the National Executives. He has said things but I have chosen to ignore him,” Koku jabbed.