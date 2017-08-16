No Need To Criticize NPP Over Creation Of New Regions - NDC Stalwart

Related Stories The Council of State has informed President Akufo-Addo of a substantial demand for the creation of new regions.



After perusing the petitions for creation of new regions to the Council, they advised the President to appoint a Commission of Enquiry “to inquire into the need and to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation of the new regions.”



Nana Otuo Siriboe II disclosed on Tuesday, 15th August, 2017, when the Council of State held its 2nd meeting with the President of the Republic, at the Flagstaff House.



“Mr. President, the Council of State has the honour to inform you that, having studied the petitions submitted and the detailed briefing by the Hon. Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, it is of the unanimous opinion that there is a SUBSTANTIAL DEMAND for the creation of new regions," he said.



Commenting on the issue on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, the Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs has warmly welcomed the initiative.



According to him, the creation of new regions will help in the development of the economy because deprived areas will benefit from the government resources.



He therefore advised all political parties in the country to support the government's initiative since it would help the "ordinary Ghanaian".



Allotey Jacobs noted that the NDC would have created new regions if the party had been voted back into government and so urged all parties to appreciate the Akufo-Addo government for doing it.



“All political parties should appreciate this because we would have created the regions if we had come into power. So, there’s no need to criticize the NPP government from going ahead to create these regions . . . In all of this, at the end, you’re sending development to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaian because some have been deprived of development, because of the scarce resources that government has. When they create regions and districts, government will be committed to (de)vote for these regions and districts. So, it’s a way to help Ghanaians.”