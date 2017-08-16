Stop Dragging Feet On Anti-corruption Bills - Emile Short To Parliamentarians

Related Stories A former commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short has called on parliament to stop dragging its feet on passing anti-corruption legislations to help curb corruption in the country.



Speaking at an Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) organised round table discussion in Accra on asset declaration and its role in fighting corruption, Justice Short said Parliament should stop dragging its feet and pass the Public Officers Bill which would be a useful tool in fighting corruption.



“We used to compare what they have declared in the asset declaration form to their income tax returns, and very often we find that there were discrepancies. That is a very useful way of detecting whether they have made varied disclosures or not.”



He said the Conduct of Public Officers Bill for instance has been in Parliament since 2013 and it was discussed and pushed aside because the provisions are very controversial, it involves declaration of gifts, asset declaration, conflict of interest and it is very elaborate and a comprehensive bill.



“But it seems again that Parliament is dragging its feet, just as it is dragging its feet over Freedom of Information Bill and all of these anti-corruption legislation Parliament does not seem to move very quickly on them," Justice Short said.