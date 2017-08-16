Future NDC Presidents Must Go Through Our School – Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho has hinted that it would be a strict requirement for all future appointees under an NDC government to go through the Ghana Institute Social Democracy (GISD).



According to him nobody can get appointment as a minister, metropolitan, municipal or district chief executive if the person had not gone through the ideological school.



In a radio interview on Class FM Wednesday, Mr Anyidoho said the move was to help correct mistakes made by the NDC whilst it was in government between January 2009 and January 2017.



“Never again will certain mistakes be made again and that is the reason why we are all going to go to the school [GISD] before you become minister, before you become DCE, before you become MP, if you don’t go to the institute, ‘massa’ you won’t get it.”



“You must get to the office with the orientation that the party put you there. Even to become President, you must go through the school so that you don’t become President and appoint your family and friends. so that people go to ministerial vetting and when they are asked, are you NDC, and you say you are not NDC. If you are not NDC who nominated you to become minister, the appointing authority itself needs an orientation because we fight this political war based on ideology and based on manifestoes."



"Why should I finish fighting as an NDC and you go and bring strangers to become ministers which monkey should work and baboons to chop, please they should come and join the NDC, the soul of this party has been hurt badly oh! And we are in the business of recuperating and we shall survive but never again will we repeat the mistakes of the past, this party is bigger than any individual, any family, any group of friends.”