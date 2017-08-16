Nana Addo Challenged To Publish His Assets

Related Stories The Coalition of civil society groups has challenged the president to make public details of his assets which he has declared in accordance with the law.



While the coalition is impressed by the president’s decision to declare his assets, it was quick to add that the content of assets so declared must be published and made public.



That is the only way to genuinely fight the canker of corruption that has left the country on bended knees.



Members of the Coalition led by Prof Gyima Boadi of the Centre for Democratic Development challenged president Nana Akufo-Addo to lead the way by going beyond the declaration and publishing same.



He also charged the president to “make the declaration independently verifiable” as well as “expand the law to include any politically exposed person” to declare his or her assets.



Article 286 (1) of the 1992 Constitution requires “a person who holds public office to submit to the Auditor General a written declaration of all property and assets owned by or liabilities owed by him directly or indirectly.”



That official must, after his tenure of office declare same to the Auditor General. But that law has been criticized by anti-corruption campaigners who believe it doesn’t help much in the fight against corruption.



They do not understand why assets declared must kept under lock and keys in the offices of the Auditor General and known only to the person declaring the assets.



They would rather public officers declare and publish their assets so that the public can ascertain what public servants acquire whilst in office.



Members of the coalition of civil society groups did not waste the opportunity to ask the president to publish his assets.



The coalition which included, IMANI Ghana, IDEG etc also raised other issues on corruption, decentralization and revenue generation and demanded the president to hasten the fight against corruption by prosecuting persons



No Problem but…



Even though the response of the president to the assets publication challenge was in camera, a member of coalition reported the president as saying he personally has “no problem with that.”



However, Steve Manteaw also reported some cultural setbacks which the president raised in respect of the publication of the assets.



In a cultural environment where the extended family system is just as important as the nuclear, the president is reported to have raised issues about the possibility of extended family members snooping into assets of public officials and hounding them.



The president promised to conduct comprehensive consultation with his team and other stakeholders before taking a decision on the publication of assets.













