NDC Founder Debate Unhealthy – Kofi Adams

The National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described comments made by Valerie Sawyerr and Obed Asamoah as needless and uncalled for.



Former Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyerr in an opinion piece questioned why the ex-president, Jerry John Rawlings has been quiet on some important national issues.



“They say he booms, I say he buzzes…like an agitated mosquito… looking for his next victim. ..Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished or that his twin brother’s (President Akufo-Addo) reign is unsullied? Really?” she said.



Former national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Obed Yao Asamoah congratulated former deputy Chief of Staff Dr Valerie Sawyerr for criticizing former President and founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings adding that the former president is not the founder of the NDC.



Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Kofi Adams explained that the “founding fathers” debate is not healthy for democratic rule since the former President cannot be left out when the issue of leadership is raised in the NDC.