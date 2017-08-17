Be Bold To Prosecute Corrupt Officials In Your Own Gov't - Akufo-Addo Told

Related Stories Civil Society groups have asked the government to formulate a road map to fight against corruption.



The group told the President to roll out an anti-corruption approach and good governance system until the time that the office of the Special Prosecutor becomes operational.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has also pledged his government's commitment to the clamp down on corrupt officials under the erstwhile Mahama regime.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the suspended PNC General Secretary Atik Mohammed has advised the President to develop a holistic approach to the fight against corruption in the country.



He called on President Akufo-Addo not to only concentrate on corrupt officials of the previous government but also look into his own government.



He urged the President to be bold to deal with any appointee of his who indulges in any act of corruption.



This, Atik Mohammed believed, would help nip the issue in the bud.



“Be bold to prosecute and deal with corrupt officials in your own government otherwise the fight against corruption will just be some facade,” he said.







