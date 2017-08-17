I’ll Build A Prosperous Ghana – Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will build a flourishing Ghanaian society with prudent programmes and policies.



According to him, the 1-District-1-Factory policy, agricultural revival through the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, and others are going to be the main drivers for a prosperous Ghana.



Speaking at the Advocates Africa Convocation in Accra on Thursday, he said: “I was elected into office because the Ghanaian people were dissatisfied with their living conditions and the direction in which the economy, and, indeed, the country was headed. I pledged to help build a prosperous society, which creates opportunities for all its citizens, a society where there is discipline and fairness, where people go about their lives in a free and responsible manner, a society where there are safety nets for the vulnerable and decent retirement for the elderly, an open society protected by well-resourced and motivated security services, and where the rule of law works.



“My government has set about this task, firstly, by seeking to build a business-friendly economy that will enable the country get to the stage where the opportunities that are available will help it build an optimistic, self-confident and prosperous nation. A Ghana beyond aid. Fundamental to this will be maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment in the context of a growing economy, and, thereby, attracting private sector investment.”



He added: “We aim to enhance accountability in our public life. Corruption has become the bane of our nation’s progress. The Office of Special Prosecutor, which will be enacted in the next Session of Parliament, will work independently of the Executive and will have the responsibility to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption, free from predictable claims of witch-hunting. Words can no longer defeat the canker of corruption. Concrete actions must.



“Our industrial regeneration, through our policy of 1-District-1-Factory, our agricultural revival, through the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, targeted infrastructural development, especially of our roads and railways, and promoting access to digital technology are going to be the main avenues for job creation.”