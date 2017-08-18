NPP Deliberately Failed 50% Of 2016/2017 BECE Candidates – NDC Dept Comm Dir

Related Stories Deputy Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Kweku Boahen has accused President Akufo-Addo and his government of being the cause of the huge percentage of failed students in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examinations [BECE] results.



He said, “The propagandist promise made by the New Patriotic Party [NPP] during the 2016 elections that led them into power has today become the grounds of preventing qualified persons under the conducts of our law from entering Senior High School [SHS].



"I know for a fact that the NPP in collaboration with Ghana Education Service (GES) has deliberately failed 50% of the just ended BECE students due to their laid down systems which cannot permit them to offer free education service to that number of persons as assured earlier, therefore the score down of pass mark from aggregate 42 to 30 which to me is not fair in our part of the world.”



"So, Is the GES under president Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his government telling us that students who pass beyond aggregate 30 would not be permitted to enhance their education to the SHS level when students of the same grade were permitted per the laws of the state to continue to the SHS level last year?" He asked Kasapa FM’s ‘Anopa Kasapa’ host.



However, I am not surprised Ghanaians have already decided to change the baton straight to the National Democratic Congress [NDC] come 2020.



We left a relatively stable economy, which the NPP who claim they are a party of economist have made inferior just because they are dealing more with the Chinese government.



The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has refuted rumours that it has released the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



It said its systems had been hacked and fake results had been posted to their servers and that the cyber security team was currently working on the problem.



BECE Results Not Released



About a week ago the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) refuted rumours that it has released the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



A statement signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said for this reason, the results would be delayed up to September 30 or later.



It said the Council wanted to inform members of the public, especially candidates, to beware of imposters who promised to change examination results for a fee.





