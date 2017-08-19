Rescind 'Demonic' Freeze On Office Prayers – Group To Minister

Related Stories A religious group, Movement for the Kingdom Image (MFKI), has asked the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, to draw back his comments against devotion at work places.



According to the group, such comments are evil-driven and smacks of hypocrisy on the part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that claims to be religious.



A statement released and signed by Osempakani Kaakyire Kofi, President of the MFKI on Friday said: “We believe his statement or order is evil-driven, careless and an evidence of the hypocrisy of the NPP government which he (minister) is part [of] and therefore must retract his statement or order immediately. The Movement for the Kingdom Image (MFKI) were shocked at the swiftness of this government who painted a clear picture to Ghanaians that they are ambassadors of God during the campaign period and thereby theming their campaign as “THE BATTLE IS THE LORD’S”, and just seven months into government they are booting activities of God from their governance.



“Again, the MFKI believes that using 10-15 minutes to invite God into the activities at the workplaces can never be blamed for low productivity whatsoever. Therefore, we discern that the minister is making himself available for the program of the devil to be accomplished. There has never been an incident where staff of any institution spent more than 10-15 minutes for their pre-work or post-devotion in the offices. We do not see the basis of his order for having a plan to eliminate God from the land.”



It added : “Is his comments to inform Ghanaians that even at the Flagstaff House, the President and his team have abandoned God by abolishing morning devotion at the seat of government where the president who used the Bible for his campaign?



“The minister should not think they can “fool” God and go unpunished because even Israel when they showed ungratefulness to God after saving them from Egypt, God punished them. We want the minister to retract his disaster-inviting order to save Ghana from God’s wrath.”