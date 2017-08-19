Let’s Unite For ‘Solid’ NDC — Sylvester Mensah

Related Stories A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Sylvester Mensah, has called on party supporters to desist from destroying one another in pursuit of political desires and ambition.



In recent times, some key members of the NDC have been engaging in accusations and counter accusations following the defeat of the party in the 2016 polls.



The former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) who is aspiring to lead the party, in a statement said: ‘‘These emerging public electronic and print media attacks are entirely unhelpful and totally avoidable as the party works towards a united front.”



Mr Mensah underscored the need for peace and engagement in civility within the party towards the formation of a formidable team capable of winning the next election.



Unhealthy attacks



Mr Mensah indicated that unhealthy attacks on the party and individuals as well as tempestuous reactions had been a feature of their past.



According to him, even though he remained a firm believer in the open expression of views irrespective of age and status, he also cherished traditional values of decency, civility and established order.



Championing peace



Championing peace in the party, Mr Mensah said party members should not allow politics to make them ‘‘walk on their heads and see things the wrong way.’’



‘NDC, like any huge and robust political family, cannot have a single corporate mind; it would be an illusion, if not deception to assume a common approach or unanimity on the way forward,’ he stated.



The real adversaries, he noted, were not from within the party, therefore, members should compete in love, disagree on the basis of principles, issues, ethics and collective interest as the party searches for its best foot forward.



He, therefore, called on the rank and file of the party to put the interest of the party above their individual desires.





