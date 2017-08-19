NDC Serial Callers Cry Over Poverty

Related Stories Members of the Concerned Communicators for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have claimed that their colleagues have been hostile to them because they are unemployed.



A statement signed by the convener of the group, Michael Agornugah, indicated that they had spent all their meagre resources to call into radio programmes to promote the NDC’s agenda but the leadership of the party had turned a blind eye to their plight.



They claim that all efforts to solicit assistance from party executives in order to make ends meet, especially after the party’s defeat in last year’s polls, had been futile.



The group noted that unlike the NDC, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), through the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is resourcing party communicators to enable them explain government’s policies and programmes to the masses.



The statement pointed out, “Some of our party leaders even insulted us because they do not see the importance of the work we have been doing for the party.



“Going forward, we are saying that we will not allow any leader to insult us again. Our concerns are numerous and if things are not done properly, we will let the whole country know about it and it will affect us all.”



According to the statement, “We are calling on the leaders of the party to help us because we are suffering too much. Some of our partners are not in good terms with us because they are of the view that we are doing useless work.



“Our resources that would have been used on our families have been used to buy recharge cards for our phones to call into political shows in order to propagate the party’s good messages and yet some of our leaders will sit somewhere and denigrate us.



“We want our leaders to look at what the NPP leaders did to their callers and do same to us.”





