STATEMENT: Akufo Addo Scraps Mandatory Towing Levy

The Government of Ghana has decided not to implement the mandatory towing levy which was scheduled to have commenced on 1st July, 2017.



This follows extensive consultations between the Minister for Transport and stakeholders in the transport sector.



In 2012, parliament passed Legislative Instrument 2180 (ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATIONS, 2012) which in regulation 102 (3) imposes a mandatory levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles, for the purpose of towing broken down or disabled vehicles on our roads.



An announcement by the implementing agency (NRSC) that the LI will be implemented from July, 1, 2017 was met with public outcry and calls for a review of the policy.



Upon consultations consequent to the calls, Government has decided to seek a review of parts of the law specifically to achieve the following objectives:



- Removal from the law, the concept of a mandatory towing levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles and trailers.



- The role of government in the provision of towing services will be limited to only licensing and regulating service providers.



Government renews its commitment to the Policy position that broken down vehicles ought to be removed from our roads to avert accidents. New modalities for dealing with the problem of broken down or disabled vehicles will be formulated and announced in due course.



Signed



Kwaku Ofofi Asiamah



Minister