Koku Anyidoho Gets Appointment...

The, Council Of African Political Parties (CAPP), at its just-ended 3rd General Assembly Meeting in Khartoum, Sudan, held between 19-20 August, 2017, overwhelmingly elected comrade Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to a joint position of, Vice Chairman of the Council, and also, Chairman of the West African Sub Region.



Koku Anyidoho, who has been elected to represent Ghana, will serve a four-year term.



The NDC Deputy General Secretary was elected as one of the five Vice-Chairpersons; with the other four also serving as Chairpersons of the, East Africa, North Africa, Central Africa, and the South Africa Sub Regions.



Nigeria's Dr. Mrs. Hajia Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who is from the ruling All People's Congress (APC), has also been elected as the new Chairperson of CAPP to also serve a four-year term.



Dr. Mrs. Tijjani Aliyu, beat off very stiff competition from the incumbent Chairman, Mr. Davis Mwilla, who is the current General Secretary of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Party in Zambia.



Prior to his election as a Vice Chairman of the Council and also the Chairman for West Africa, Koku Anyidoho was elected to serve on both the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the Council.



Member countries present at the General Assembly Meeting, include; host nation Sudan, Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Niger, South Sudan, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Chad, Djibouti, Malawi, Mozambique, Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and the Comoros.



The Council Of African Political Parties, which was founded in 2013, to form an umbrella Body for the two major political parties in all democratic African countries, has its permanent Secretariat in Khartoum, and is run by the General Secretary, Dr. Al Nafie Al Nafie, a Sudanese national who retained his position unopposed.



Dr. Al Nafie Al Nafie, is one of the highest-ranking members of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), of Sudan.



As part of the NDC's delegation, was the National Youth Organiser, comrade Siidi Abubackar Musa, who is a member of the General Assembly of CAPP.





