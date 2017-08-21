Nduom Commends Akufo Addo

Related Stories Founder of the Progressive People Party (PPP) and magnate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has patted the Akufo Addo-led government on the back for scrapping the mandatory towing levy scheduled to have started in July.



According to him, he would have been part of a demonstration to protest the implementation of the towing levy that he said doesn’t make sense.



“Reports that the Akufo-Addo Administration has decided not to implement the mandatory towing levy is welcome news. It is a good move. I would have joined a coalition formed against the mandatory towing levy to march up and down this country, north, south, east and west because it just did not make any sense. Why make every vehicle owner pay for the problems caused by a few identifiable people? The law should be amended to put the levy where it belongs. Tow the vehicles and make the owners pay for the breakdowns. Give the contract for towing to whichever company or companies that have the capability to do the work. That’s all.” Dr Nduom wrote on his Facebook page.

Government has backed down on the controversial towing levy following sustained opposition that has continued to be mounted since the initial attempt by government to implement it.



The policy would have imposed a mandatory fee on all vehicle owners in the country to enable the contractor to evacuate broken vehicles on roads across the country.



A statement announcing the cancellation of the contract said “The government has decided not to implement, the mandatory towing levy which was scheduled to have commenced on 1st July 2017.



“This follows extensive consultation between the minister for transport and stakeholders in the transport sector”.



The statement signed by transport minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah noted the government will seek a review of the law.



“Upon consultations consequent to the calls, government has decided to seek a review of parts of the laws specifically to achieve the following objective;



“Removal from the law, the concept of a mandatory towing levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles and trailers.”



In 2012, Parliament passed the Legislative Instrument 2180 [ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATIONS, 2012]which in regulation 102 [3] imposes a mandatory levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles, for the purpose of towing broken down or disabled vehicles on Ghana’s roads.





