NPP Will Need The Youth To Win Election 2020 - Aspiring NPP Youth Organizer

Related Stories Dominic Eduah, an aspiring National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] says his immense contribution to the NPP to win power in the 2016 election will make him the favorite in the position he is vying for.



According to him, the youth of the party must be recognized for their contribution during the 2016 election – and he promised to lead the youth to ensure a win for the NPP in 2020.



“The struggle for power was not an easy one, some families lost their love ones, party members died, some lost their jobs, TESCON members left their academics to campaign in the hinterlands, some party members were accident casualties, violence were meted out on some of our volunteers etc. The least that we can do is to acknowledge these sacrifices and for government appointees to use the opportunity offered them to help party people.” Dominic Eduah was speaking at Youth Conference organized by the NPP in Takoradi over the weekend



The conference was attended by high powered government and party delegation including Sammi Awuku, CEO of Free Zones Board, the deputy executive director of NSS, MASLOC CEO, Tarkoradi MP, MCE , Dominic Eduah deputy national youth organizer and other senior party members in the region.



The event was organized by the Western regional youth wing to acknowledge the contributions of the youth in the region that saw candidate Nana Akufo-Addo winning the presidency with 168 seats in parliament.



The aspiring youth organizer in his speech advice all government appointees to eschew arrogance and abuse of office – “These are the only virtues when avoided can help the party maintain political power and thereby breaking the eight years political cycle of change of governments.”



“The government is a gift but the party is our own. I believe if we have a vibrant party structure it will translate into the performance of the government and will improve our electoral fortunes in 2020 and beyond. We need hard working grassroots members to avoid the ‘lame horse’ experience” he added