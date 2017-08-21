I Will Petition Prez Akufo-Addo Against Zoomlion's Contract - Abronye DC

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe has indicated his intention to seek signatories of Ghanaians in all the ten (10) regions to petition Akufo-Addo’s government to terminate Zoomlion Ghana Limited's contract.



According to 'Abronye DC' as popularly called, Zoomlion is not up to the task in managing waste in the cities of Ghana as the capital city of Ghana (Accra) is enveloped with filth.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morninng Show, Kwame Baffoe asserted it is time for government to take over the waste management of the country as there is no improvement despite the exorbitant money charged by Zoomlion.



He maintained that Zoomlion’s contract with the Local Government Ministry on paper is so different from the reality that Zoomlion pays workers Ghc80 to Ghc100 instead of the Ghc500 which was agreed on paper.



“Even with Zoomlion, I am going round the ten regions for people’s signatures to petition the government to terminate Zoomlion waste management contract. If you go the Ministry of Local Government, they give Zoomlion Ghc500 per worker but the company pays Ghc80 to Ghc100 per worker, and so if government gives Ghc500 but Ghc80 to Ghc100 end up in the hands of the workers then government can take over the job and employ two workers for that amount; thus give them Ghc200 each and use the Ghc100 for their uniforms,” he suggested.



With regards to his intention, he averred Akufo-Addo’s government can double the number of workers in managing the waste of the country; reiterating that he will take it upon himself to talk to Ghanaians in the ten regions and weigh his proposal after NPP’s conference.



“This will even help create more employment in the country. We have the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and so if the work goes to this sector, they can handle the waste management of the country better and give better treatment to the workers than Zoomlion,” he asserted.



“MASLOC has distributed over 30,000 tricycles but they cannot be accounted for and so this institution can help the government in providing the tricycles for the exercise when government takes over,” he added.