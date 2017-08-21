Edward Mahama Playing Hide And Seek With Police – Atik

Related Stories The embattled General Secretary of the People National Convention (PNC) Atik Mohammed has accused the Leader of the Party and Ambassador at Large, Dr. Edward Mahama of deliberately evading the police, as he’s being hunted by the law enforcement agency to help in investigations into a recent incident at the party’s headquarters.



The Kotobabi based headquarters of the PNC was thrown into confusion, when the party’s 2016 Presidential candidate, Dr. Edward Mahama led a group of party executives to lock up the office of the beleagured General Secretary of the party, Atik Mohammed who the party says is on suspension



Atik attempted resisting the move but failed in the end. The party said the action was necessary because Atik was being adamant in his suspension and still holding himself out as the PNC’s General Secretary.



National Vice chairman of the PNC, Henry Asante who was part of the action that happened at the party’s headquarters said they took the action because they were informed that Atik had been clandestinely accessing his office against the party’s directives.



He said the party has been waiting for Atik to hand over to the party every possession, as stated in the suspension letter but he never heeded to that directive.



However Atik Mohammed whose suspension has been challenged as ultra vires by his lawyer, stated on Asempa FM that Dr Mahama who has been recently appointed an Ambassador at large by President Akufo Addo has showed that he’s not a law abiding citizen.



“You lead people to break into my office and change the lock, now the police is looking for you and you’re nowhere to be found. Every time he keeps promising the police a different day to appear before them. He tells the Police I’ll come over at 1pm today, and he’ll not go. I believe in the coming days, if he should continue with this conduct, the police will be force to go for court summons.



“Even the President who has a huge job to do than his appointees, if he has a case with the law will respond appropriately and that’s why I say the envoys and emissaries of the President ought to be a reflection of the President.”