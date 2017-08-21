Blay, John Boadu’s Positions Won’t Be Made Substantive At NPP Conference

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says its National Conference slated for this weekend in Cape Coast in the Central Region will not seek to make acting positions in the leadership structure of the party substantive.



National Chairman of the NPP, Paul Afoko was suspended indefinitely in 2015 by the party’s Disciplinary Committee and sanctioned by the National Executive Council (NEC) for acts the party considered to be inimical to its interest, and replaced with First Vice Chairman, Freddy Blay as Acting National Chairman.



John Boadu who’s the substantive National Organiser was also given additional responsibility as the acting General Secretary following the suspension of Kwabena Agyepong in 2015.



His announcement came shortly after the NEC sanctioned the decision by the Disciplinary Committee to suspend Agyepong and the second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe.



The effective sidelining of three national executives- Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyepong and Sammy Crabbe- deemed as rebels was effected to stamp out tensions and turmoil in the then largest opposition party ahead of the 2016 general elections.



Some were of view that the party could decide to make these acting position substantive at the National Conference, since the officers who have been in such positions played crucial roles in wining power for the NPP in last year’s general elections.



But speaking to Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Monday, Acting General Secretary John Boadu stated that making acting party positions substantive is not part of the agenda of the upcoming conference that is expected to see thousands of party supporters thronging the coastal city.



“National Conference is the highest decision body of the party and anything can happen there, but with these suspended members they’ve not been expelled from the party and have not been removed from their positions either and so if you want to make those acting positions substantive, it’s a bit complicated. For me John Boadu, I’m not bothered about remaining to be in acting position, what is the first objective of a political party is to win power and that in my acting capacity we’ve won power. If today I decide not be in politics and NPP history is being written, my name will feature prominently so it’s not a major issue for some of us. We managed to bring peace into the then turbulent NPP and focused on the 2016 election and won power. That is more important to some of us.”