Akufo-Addo Must Intervene In Togo Crisis - Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is Member of Parliament for North Tongu, says if Ghana does not mediate between the government of Togo and its opposition, the country will not be spared the consequences of a full-blown conflict.



He recounted the incidents of 2005 in which dozens of Togolese fled to Ghana after about 500 Togolese died in a violent protest. The Ghanaian legislator made these remarks in an interview with Joy News after a weekend of violent protests in neighboring Togo.



At least two people died as thousands hit the streets in protest over the never ending rule of the Gnassingbe family. The protesters want a restoration of the 1992 Constitution which prescribes a tenure of office of a sitting president.



If that constitution is restored, the rule by Faure Gnassingbe will at least be limited.



In what opposition elements have described as a rule by a dynasty, the Gnassingbe family has had 50 years controlling the spoils of power.



Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for 38 years died on the throne in 2005 and his son Faure took over and has since been in power.



The opposition in Togo wants an end to the dynasty and has taken to the streets to demand same.



The protest was met with brute force by soldiers loyal to the ruling government leaving scores dead and dozens injured. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described the incident as “unfortunate”. He does not understand why a peaceful protest should degenerate into violence.



Even though official sources claim two people died there are reports the casualties are far more than that.



Okudzeto Ablakwa is afraid things may get out of hand and urged Ghana’s president to intervene as quickly as possible with a mediation plan.



He also commended Ghanaian security men for keeping the protests by the Togolese nationals in Accra peaceful.