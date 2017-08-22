Be Calm, Jobs Will Flow - NPP's Eric Amoabeng

Related Stories Mr. Eric Amoabeng Acheampong, Western Regional Youth Organizer of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the teeming unemployed youth of the party in the Region to have patience with the President Akufo-Addo led government as the government is preparing the way for more jobs to flow.



Mr Eric Amoabeng who is also the Western Regional Director for Youth Employment Agency made this known at NPP Western Regional Youth Wing Conference on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at Kingstel Hotel Conference Hall, Takoradi.



The theme for the conference was, 'Engaging the Youth to sustain political power'



The conference brought various youth wings of the party together, notably were, Constituency Youth Organizers, Youth for Change, Loyal Ladies, YPN, Tescon reps, National Youth Organizer Aspirants, Regional Youth Organizer Aspirants, Volunteer Groups and also NPP MPs in the Region and MMDCEs.



Speaking to the media after the conference, Mr Amoabeng Acheampong explained that the theme for the conference was rightly chosen, indicating that the NPP government can't win the next general elections without the involvement of the youth.



Mr. Amoabeng thanked the youth in the party for the hard work they did for NPP in 2016 general elections and that, their commitment and sacrificial work brought the party into power.



He told the youth to have confidence in President Akufo-Addo led government as the government is reshaping the economy to create jobs.



He also added that, the youth wing conference if extended to other regions will end the youth agitations in the party.



"I hope this conference will put a stop to the various vigilante groups in the party because very soon the government is going to provide job avenues for the teeming unemployed youth", he assured.



He added that the Youth Wing Conference is not going to be a nine-day wonder, it is going to be organised every year to have interaction with the youth in the party.



Speaking to the media, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle District, Hon Kwasi Bonzo who was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle constituency in 2012 and 2016, expressed his profound appreciation to all NPP Constituency Youth Organizers for the great work they did during the 2016 general elections.



Hon Kwasi Bonzo also advised the youth to avoid bad practices that could bring the NPP winning spirit in 2020 into a disarray, "let us all be law abiding and be peaceful".



He also told the teeming supporters to be patient with the Akufo Addo led government.



In a closing remarks, the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku who was the guest speaker presented Certificates of Honour to all the Constituency Youth Organizers in the Region.