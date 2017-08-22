How Nana Akomea Has Transformed STC Conductors

STC Conductors Related Stories Former Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has transformed the conductors of the State Transport Company (STC) in terms of their dress code after taking from Nuamah Donkor in March 2017 as the Managing Director.



Nana Akomea, who allegedly rejected the offer to head the State Transport Company (STC), believing the position was a demotion considering his calibre in NPP and as former deputy Minister of Tourism, has transformed the conductors to raise their standard of operations.



Many people spotting the images of the conductors in their new outfits on Facebook have applauded Nana Akomea for making State Transport Company (STC) look attractive and competitive in the transport industry. Source: Daniel Adu Darko/Peacefmonline.com/ [email protected] Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.