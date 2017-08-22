Kufuor Mocks NDC Over Free SHS

Related Stories Former President John Agyekum Kufuor seems to have made mockery of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for continually kicking against the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



According to him, the largest opposition political party in the country had always stated that the Free SHS policy is impossible, yet the laudable programme is coming off next month (September).



Mr. Kufuor noted that Nana Akufo-Addo had been consistent and firm in his strong belief that the Free SHS policy is what Ghana needs during this computer era in order to transform the nation.



He said even though the majority of Ghanaians have wholeheartedly embraced the policy and even hailed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, the NDC had surprisingly kicked against such a positive policy, which will boost Ghana’s growth.



“Nana Akufo-Addo had insisted that the Free SHS policy is possible during the two times that he contested for the presidency and lost and on his third attempt, he again stressed that the Free SHS will come; and indeed it is coming,” the former president underscored.



Mr. Kufuor stated that in some few weeks’ time, the claim by the NDC would be rubbished.



He admonished Ghanaians to embrace the programme and also give it all the support that it needs to succeed to benefit the citizenry.



The former Ghanaian leader was speaking in an interview with Silver FM in Kumasi Monday morning.



He talked about a wide range of key national issues, notably the positive future prospects of the country under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Blasts NDC



Mr. Kufuor sternly criticized the NDC government for reducing the SHS duration from four years to three years, claiming that the decision posed a threat to quality education that Ghanaians have been craving for.



Without mincing words, he said the NDC administration took that infamous decision based on politics, as it (NDC) did not consider the huge benefits that the students would derive from the four-year duration.



According to the former president, who exited office in January 7, 2009, the four-year duration was the best, citing the extraordinary performance of students that passed through the four-year duration.



Mr. Kufuor pointed out that “the NDC government reduced the SHS duration from four years to three years just because of politics and I believe the training of children, who are the future leaders, should be devoid of politics.”