Only 3 Companies Permitted To Mine In Ashanti Region - Minister

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah says he is only aware of three mining companies with permit to engage in mining in the Ashanti Region after government banned mining activities in the country in order to flash out illegal miners.



According to him, his decision to seize those mining equipment of Exton Cubic Group Limited is based on the fact that Akufo-Addo’s government has issued total ban on mining except three companies of which Exton Cubic Group Limited is not part in his region.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Simon Osei-Mensah insisted that the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu should have informed him of any changes in the earlier agreement to allow only three mining companies to operate in the Ashanti Region.



“The meeting we had concluded that only three mining companies are legally allowed to continue with mining in Ashanti Region, and with the three, Exton Cubic Group Limited is not part of the companies. So if maybe there is change, they should have informed me in the first place; they didn’t inform me so I have requested for the documents from the Minister,” he indicated.



He named the three companies as Anglogold Ashanti in Obuasi, Owere Mines in Konongo and Asanko Gold Mine located at Manso-Nkran in Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.



He said among these three it is only Asanko Gold that is actively mining now as the other two have all suspended their mining activities at the moment.



He maintained that even though he has spoken with the Lands and Natural Resources Minister concerning the seizure of the equipment, he is neither aware of any documents and bauxite mining activities in the region.



“Nobody has called me to arrange any meeting, but I am expecting the documents from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources. Even if the company brings their documents concerning the bauxite, I will not allow them to go until the sector Minister brings documents to confirm; I don’t deal with the company directly but deal with government structures,” he averred.



He stressed that “I am expecting several documents; I am expecting the mining permit and if it is prospecting, then I am expecting the digging license as well. They should bring them and we will allow them to go . . . all I know is that there is a ban on mining . . . "



“I am only implementing government policy on total ban on mining and to assist my people to make sure that the laws of the land will work”, adding that until his request from the Minister are met, he will not allow the equipment to be moved to the forest.



