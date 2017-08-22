Ken Agyepong Urges NPP To Engage In Students Politics

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to engage in partisan political activities on campuses.



According to him, engaging in student politics on various university campuses will help build the base of the party.



“I urge members of our party to take students politics seriously because when they engage in partisan politics, that’s how they will be abreast with politics and will allow the members to engage students to vote massively,” the Assin Central MP said.



speaking on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday, Ken Agyapong was convinced the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 general elections because they did not include students in their campaign.



“The NPP won the election due to our campaign on campuses across the country. Whiles I was campaigning, the NDC Ministers were sleeping and they paid for it dearly” he stated.



The Assin Central MP urged the NPP leadership to strengthened their student base on the campuses ahead of the 2020 general elections.



He, however, bemoaned the decision by some Universities to ban students from engaging in partisan politics.



This move, Ken Agyapong noted could affect the dreams of students hoping to hold public offices in future.