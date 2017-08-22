Display Posters, Get Punished: NPP Warns Aspirants

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is appealing to the aspirants vying for positions in the party’s upcoming internal elections not to display their banners and posters at the delegates conference to be held at Cape Coast in the Central Region on Friday, August 25.



According to the acting General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu, the party won't hesitate in reprimanding any group of persons who flout the directive.



He made these remarks at a press conference at the party's head office to outline activities for the conference on the theme: “NPP, Delivering on Our Promises; Our roots, Our strength, Our future."



He warned, "The party, and in particular, national council, has noticed with concern, the rate at which prospective candidates for various executive positions in the party wantonly displayed their campaign posters and banners at the just ended constituency and regional delegates conferences as if we were holding internal elections.



"The council wishes to remind them that the party has not lifted the ban for campaign; neither has it opened nominations. In view of the foregoing, the party is appealing to all prospective candidates to desist from repeating this undemocratic and untidy enterprise at the national delegates conference. The party reserves the right to reprimand or sanction anyone who flouts this directive."







