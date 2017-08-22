NPP Warns Vigilante Groups

Related Stories The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has threatened to sanction affiliated vigilante groups who would turn up at the party’s annual delegates conference at Cape Coast, clad in their respective branded T-shirts.



According to NPP National Youth Organiser, Sammi Awuku, members of the party who would provide security have been given a branded T-shirt to make their work easier at the conference hence no need for the Invincible Forces, Kandahar Boys and others to be seen in their branded T-shirts.



The Invincible Forces and Kandahar Boys often provide security at functions organised by the party, but they have in recent times been associated with violence after a series of attacks against some citizens, including a raid on a court in Kumasi.



Mr Awuku, in an interview with Class News shortly after a press conference at the party’s head office in Accra on Tuesday, 22 August 2017, stated that the police would deal with persons who flout the directive.



“We have reached an agreement with the police that nobody; no youth group should wear any T-shirt or branded whatever, whether it’s a force, whether it’s a movement, we don’t want to hear that one there. I have also spoken to the leadership of these groups, those who are coming to assist the party with security. We are providing tops for them with security written at the back with delegate conference in front.



“We don’t want to see Invincible Force security, we don’t want to see Delta Force security, we don’t want to see Kandahar Force security. Anybody who does that, we’ve spoken strongly with the police and the police can deal with the person. I’ve also had that extensive discussion with the leadership of the groups and so they must take note. And we won’t plead on behalf of anybody who will fall foul of the law,” Mr Awuku said.



The NPP is expected to use the two-day conference from Friday, 24-25 August, to deliberate and make appropriate resolutions and consider proposals for amendments to the party’s constitution.





