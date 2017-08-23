Frema Opare Is ‘Impotent’ - Says Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is certain Chief of Staff Frema Opare has been rendered impotent in the day to day running of her office, because of the activities of a “mafia” group at the Flagstaff house led by Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a relative of the president.



There are concerns among a section of staff at the Flagstaff house that Ms. Opare is unable to effectively function because of the said mafia group, who often issue counter directives to officials of state and their special assistant.



NDC MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong was the first to voice such an opinion and accused both Mr. Otchere-Darko and one Duke Ofori Attah for their repulsive conduct he said might derail the respect the president enjoys from the people of Ghana.



The statement from Rev. Owusu-Bempah is therefore seen by many as a confirmation of what Mr. Agyepong and many have been moaning about for months. A trusted ally of the president, the man of God said the actions of both Gabby and his click are bringing the office of Ms. Opare under serious distress, and something should be done about it.



“Even the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare’s work appears to have been hijacked by some persons, and some of us cannot sit down and allow such conducts to continue. Nana Akufo Addo is not their personal property, he’s there for all Ghanaians and if things are going wrong we must be bold to speak up,” he told Accra based Neat Fm.



He also added the former Executive Director of Danquah Institute has been busy diverting contracts to friends and associates of his, contrary to claims by the President he wants to run a clean administration.



“These people are able to turn contracts from the rightful contractor to persons of their choice and President Akufo- Addo doesn’t see some of these things because he’s not God. I’ll soon expose them after engaging the President, we’ll not allow people to cause problems for the Akufo Addo government to fail because he toiled several years before becoming President".



"If God has blessed Ghana with such a leader, why will Gabby Asare Octhere Darko and other persons surrounding the President doing things to wreck the government.