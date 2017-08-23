My Stance On Exton Group Not Political – Osei-Mensah

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has said his decision not to allow Exton Cubic Group Limited to continue mining bauxite at Tano-Offin Forest Reserve at Nyinahini in the Atwima Mponua District, is not political but in the interest of the country.



Mr Osei-Mensah has seized equipment and logistics hired by the company for its operations, and has vowed not to release the equipment until the company produces documents to show they have been licensed to mine in the region. The equipment belongs to Engineers and Planners Co. Ltd, a company owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Some critics of have argued Mr Osei-Mensah has taken an entrenched position to witch-hunt the brother of the former president, but the Minister insists his stance is not political.



Speaking on Class FM Wednesday, 23 2017, Mr Osei-Mensah said: “Why are people talking about the company involved. I’m asking simple questions. Do they have EPA permit, is it political, do they have digging license, is it political, do they have operating license, is it political, do they have parliamentary approval, is it political? What is political about these questions am asking? Maybe I don’t understand it.



“Until Monday, when people started mentioning Engineers and Planners, I didn’t even know engineers and planners had anything to do with this issue because the company name that was given to me had nothing to do with Engineers and Planners and so anybody can think about what he thinks…



“What I’m saying is, is it too difficult to ask simple questions like where is their EPA permit, where is their digging permit or license where is their operational license, where is the parliamentary approval for the contract or agreement? Is it difficult and is it political?



“Assuming the company is for Ibrahim Mahama as people are alleging, then is it because he’s the brother of the former president so we don’t need to ask?”