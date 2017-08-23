NPP Taking Credit For NDC Projects – Murtala Mohammed

Related Stories A former Deputy Trade Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has expressed disbelief over efforts by the Akufo-Addo-led government to take credit for projects established under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



According to the former legislator, government is seeking to substitute its policy promises with projects initiated by private entities.



He said government has so far not committed any funds to establish any factory questioning the motive behind government’s resolve to launch the first factory under its flagship programme.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to launch government flagship policy popularly termed “One District, One Factory” at Ekumfi in the Central Region Friday.



The launch will include a sod cutting to begin the construction of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory which will process pineapples for the local and international markets. Currently the company cultivates the fruit and seeks to expand its operations into processing.



But speaking on the Gold Power Drive Tuesday with Samuel Eshun, Murtala Mohammed advised private entities not to mix their business with politics.



He questioned the role of the current government in establishing the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory which was built under the NDC government by a private investor.



“They (NPP) should find out when the company was registered. They should find out when the land was secured. They should find out when the plantation started. Why will you claim credit for something you didn’t start? If we wanted to claim credit for private factories then the NDC would have had a lot of factories. We never claimed credit because it’s something we didn’t do,” he condemned.