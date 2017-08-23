NDC Serial Callers Threaten Strike

Related Stories THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) Media Monitors (serial callers) in the Ashanti Region are brimming with rage over neglect by their party leadership.



They have given the party a three-week ultimatum to start treating them with respect and dignity else they would stop defending the NDC on radio.



Julius Agahowa, chairman of the NDC Media Monitors in the region, issued the ultimatum on behalf of his group yesterday.



Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, he said his group was extremely angry over the appalling treatment being meted to them by the party’s hierarchy.



Mr Agahowa disclosed that since the NDC exited political power on January 7, 2017, his group had not heard a word from the party’s leadership.



According to him, members of his group had been using their own resources to defend the party on daily basis on radio and social media platforms.



The chairman said the suffering of members of his group persisted, even when the NDC was in political power, but they kept mute because the 2016 elections were approaching.



The NDC man noted that the members did not want to take any action that would have adversely affected the party during the polls hence, their silence.



He said the party’s National Communication Officer, Solomon Nkansah, and the Ashanti Regional Communication Officer, Samed Akalilu, are the cause of their woes.



According to him, these two personalities don’t care about the welfare of the communicators and this had compounded their quandary.



Mr Agahowa said the NDC had taken the group members for granted for far too long, stressing that his group was fed up with the continual neglect by the party.