Ibrahim Is Not A Member of NDC; Don't Associate Him With Us - NDC Communicator

A Deputy Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen has asked Ghanaians to stop associating Ibrahim Mahama to the party because he is not a member.



According to him, Ibrahim Mahama only worked for his brother, former President John Dramani Mahama.



He was making a comment over the seizure of Exton Cubic Group equipment by the Ashanti regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.



According to him, he will only release the equipment if Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu is able to provide him with documents granting them permission to work at a bauxite concession at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



Commenting on the issue, Kwaku Boahen commended the regional minister for taking such an action especially when government has resolved to clamp down on illegal mining activities popularly referred to as galamsey.



He added that, "If the Minister had not seized the equipment and I am the president, I will sack him. He did well by seizing the machines and demanding for documentation. That was the proper thing to do. He did no wrong and if anyone is aggrieved, he or she should provide the necessary documentation. He said leave the NDC out of this. We do not engage in galamsey."



"We do not operate an illegal mining site. Leave the NDC out of this because Ibrahim Mahama is not a member of the NDC, he has never been to our party office before. He is not a member of the NDC and has never participated in any activity of the party. He is not NDC and his brother only became a president of Ghana. He is not above the law and should be dealt with if he has breached any,’’ he said.



The erstwhile Mahama government, acting through then Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Nii Osah Mills, on December 29, 2016, entered into and granted Exton Cubic Group Limited mining leases to mine bauxite in different concessions for 21 and 18 years respectively.



The company then outsource the prospecting of the site to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s company but the Regional Minister prevented the drivers of the vehicles from entering the area.