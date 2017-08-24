Refrain From Vilifying NDC Leaders In The Media - Anyidoho Tells Supporters

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has corroborated calls by the Council of Elders for members of the party to desist from vilifying the leadership in the media.



According to him, the move by the Council has come at the right time to end the “unnecessary noise” in the media and pave way for the party to implement the Kwasi Botchway Committee report.



As part of the processes of implementing the salient and critical recommendations of the Elections Review Committee report in resolving the internal conflicts and differences, the NDC has put in place teams to visit the various regions aimed at liaising with the regional representatives to undertake the process of healing and reconciliation.



In view of this, the Council of Elders of the party at its meeting Tuesday 22nd August 2017, issued a statement which was signed by the Vice Chairman Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, calling on all party members to end ventilating their grievances in public through the electronic, print and social media which brings the good name of the party in disrepute.



Speaking on the Gold Power Drive with Samuel Eshun, Koku Anyidoho said the decision taken by the Council would bring an end to the unnecessary noise by some members of the party.



“I think we should all respect party structures and procedures in resolving internal grievances and conflicts. The unnecessary noise must stop now. If all of us are going to be speaking on issues here and there, I’m not sure it will be a good thing for the party because everyone can make noise.”



“I’m particularly happy about the use of social media, because most people hide under social media and fuel most of the things we are discussing now and I believe prohibiting its use will bring an end to some of the matters,” he said.



The Deputy General Secretary further urged all member of the NDC to remain calm and fully support the process of healing and reconciliation.