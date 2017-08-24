NDC Reckless In Opposition – Freddie Blay

Related Stories Acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has not been resposible in opposition.



The largest opposition party has been very vociforous ever since President Akufo Addo assumed power in January 7, 2017 breathing fire down the neck of the government.



The NDC has been in their opposition best as they’ve not spared a moment in making their loud voice heard on matters of national interest.



The ‘Umbrella party’ has not allowed any breathing space as they’ve been harsh in their criticism of the government’s poor handling of the BOST scandal, the manner in which $2.5 billion bond was raised and the Delta Force assault case among others. Its Minority Caucus in Parliament has also been very active holding series of press conferences on other matters.



However, the Acting Chairman of the NPP, Hon. Freddie Blay said though he’s never expected much from the NDC, the party could have been measured in its pronouncement and conduct in their bid to hold the government in check.



“I’m not expecting too much from them, so far…sometimes a bit reckless but why not? For example, talking about Nana Akufo Addo putting up a private army which is not the case. I don’t think they should go to such extreme. It is good though for them to sometimes times play such opposition roles, it helps us to be more careful and I thank them for that. They’re not being too responsible, but I think it’s okay.”