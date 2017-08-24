Related Stories Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akwapim North, George Opare Addo, has accused the Akufo-Addo government of encouraging "gangsterism" in the country.



According to him, the administration of President Akufo-Addo is like "gangsters" have taken over the country.



He made this comment on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



It is a well-known fact that Ibrahim Mahama, brother to Ex-President John Dramani Mahama was together with his company refused entry into the forest reserve at Nyinahin Kyekyewere in the Ashanti Region.



The Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah authorized the seizure of the company's equipment until they provide their permit to the forest reserve.



The prevention of Ibrahim Mahama to mine bauxite in the vicinity has brewed controversy. Some critics applaud the government while others suspect a political lining beneath the incident.



Following the incident, both the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency have dismissed reports that Ibrahim Mahama and his company have fulfilled all conditions to mine in the forest reserve.



Making his submissions on the issue, Mr. Opare Addo expressed disappointment in the government.



He was alarmed that the government would prevent Ibrahim Mahama from mining when the President has been preaching about strengthening local businesses.



To Mr. Opare Addo, the prevention of Ibrahim Mahama and his company to enter the forest reserve is a clear case of the government's deception.



He said President Akufo-Addo and his government have deceived Ghanaians because they would rather allow Chinese miners to operate in the country while they collapse the local businesses.



“We’ve made governance in Ghana like gangsters taking over. So, the governance of gangsterism is what we’re delivering to Ghana . . . We cannot continue to destroy the businesses of Ghanaians.



“ . . I will speak for the Ghanaian business man. I will speak for the Ghanaian investor who has invested his money. I will speak for the Ghanaian who, when he gets money, will remain in Ghana for us to benefit because when a Ghanaian gets money and does investment, it remains in Ghana . . . What I see is all this is a calculated attempt not to allow Exton Cubic to mine,” he said.

















